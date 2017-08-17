The weather was perfect Sunday for the 7th Annual Show Off Auto Show at Machinists’ Hall on St. Charles Rock Rd… especially for the models from the classic pinup contest to pose with the classic cars.
PICTURES: Show Off Auto Show 2017
