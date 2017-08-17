SLU surgeon discusses ‘awake aneurysm surgery’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo._The removal of a brain aneurysm can be risky for surgeons and their patients. But a neurosurgeon and his team from St. Louis University have conducted a study which holds promise for both.

It's called Awake Aneurysm Surgery, where the patients is partially sedated but awake. This study is so promising, it landed on the cover of the August Journal of Neurosurgery.

Dr. Saleem Abdulrauf, with SLUCare and SSM SLU Hospital, explains.

Surgeons use a technique called 'clipping' to limit the damage of brain aneurysms, weak areas in blood vessel walls that can bulge or rupture. In this procedure, patients typically are given general anesthesia, the skull is opened by surgeons, and the artery is clipped below the aneurysm to prevent it from bursting.

