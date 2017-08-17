× Southeast Missouri man accused of killing toddler son

CHARLESTON, Mo. – A southeast Missouri man is jailed without bond after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 15-month-old son.

KFVS-TV reports that prosecutors also have charged 32-year-old Derichess Moore of Charleston with child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Sikeston police say the boy’s death was reported Aug. 2, and the television station reports that an autopsy showed that the child’s injuries “would not occur naturally.”

Online court records do not show whether Moore has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

___

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com