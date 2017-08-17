SSM Health Medical Minute: Cardinal Glennon only center in St. Louis performing Bandaid surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pediatric surgeons at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Hospital are now using laparoscopic surgery in new areas. Surgeons are using laparoscopy surgery or “bandaid” or “keyhole” surgery in neonates and children to remove hernias, gall bladder and appendix without risk of scars. They go through the belly button to treat conditions that babies can be born with.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Hospital is the only center in the State to offer advanced laparoscopic surgery for children as young as one day old. Minimally invasive surgery for more serious conditions such as lung problems or intestine problems.

For more information, visit CardinalGlennon.com.