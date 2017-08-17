× St. Louis jury acquits man in killing, robbery attempt

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A 19-year-old man has been acquitted of killing and attempting to rob a suburban St. Louis teenager.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jurors found Montrell Jeffery, of Berkeley, not guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Authorities alleged that Jeffery tried to rob 17-year-old Trevon Chapple of a handgun and then shot him in January 2016. Chapple, of Spanish Lake, still had a gun on him when his body was found.

Another man testified that he witnessed the shooting. Other evidence included a video that was posted to Facebook a few hours before the shooting of the three men singing and rapping together.

Jeffery’s attorney argued that the state’s case was weak and relied on a witness who had a credibility problem.

