State senator suffering from cancer won't seek another term

ALTON, Ill. – Democratic state Sen. Bill Haine of Alton who has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer says he won’t seek re-election in the 56th District in southern Illinois.

The 73-year-old Haine has multiple myeloma and medical treatments have largely kept him away from the Legislature. However he has returned to cast votes on budget and school funding measures. He said Wednesday that he will serve the remainder of his current term. Haine has been a member of the Illinois Senate since 2002.

Haine says he’d like to spend more time with his seven children and 32 grandchildren. H says it’s time for him “to find a new adventure and for someone else to take up the challenge and honor of serving.”

Haine served in the Army in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star.