Tickets on sale for PGA Championship at Bellerive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The PGA has started selling tickets for next year's 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.

They're already going fast.

If you hoped to volunteer, you're already out of luck. The volunteer response has actually set a record. The PGA has already reached its goal of 4,000 volunteer registrations.

Nearly 60,000 people from almost all 50 states are getting the first crack at tickets online.

The historic Wannamaker Trophy, kissed by newly crowned champion Justin Thomas this past Sunday, has already arrived at Bellerive.

Thomas’ name joins the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, and soon the trophy’s 100th winner at Bellerive.

Ticket sales started Monday.

Everything from the pace of grounds improvements, to ticket registrations, and volunteer applications seems to show St. Louis is the right place for the tournament’s centennial, 26 years after Nick Price hoisted the Wannamaker at Belleverive.

“I’m very happy and pleased. Our volunteer registration went in five weeks. That typically is 8 to 10 months. So that’s a record,” Deach said. “Our volunteers are from 36 different states. We had four foreign countries register as far as our volunteers. You have now the second generation of people who were sons that are fathers now with the hopes of bringing their kids out to Bellerive for the 100th, (that) makes it pretty special.”

The final number of tickets available depended upon demand, he said. It could soar to more than 250,000 for the week-long event, which includes practice rounds and the four-round championship.

If you missed the ticket registration, you can sign up to be notified about future ticket opportunities (should there be any) at PGA.com.