Top St. Louis leaders approve rules and fees for airport service

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _You may soon be able to use Uber and other ride sharing services at Lambert St. Louis-International Airport. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the mayor, comptroller and aldermanic president approved a $3 fee for all pick-ups or drop-offs at the airport.

The companies also have to pay $15,000 to the airport every two years.

Taxi's pay a $4 pick-up fee but no drop off fee. The ride sharing companies can now begin applying for permits.

Uber says it's reviewing the agreement. Lyft has agreed to the plan.