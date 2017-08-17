× Woman pleads guilty, man sentenced for role in steroids ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A California woman awaits sentencing and a New Hampshire man is prison-bound for their roles in what federal prosecutors say was a $2.25-million scheme to sell anabolic steroids online.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael G. Peters of Pelham, New Hampshire, was sentenced Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, to three years in prison. He also was must forfeit $2.25 million the government says was derived from illegal drug trafficking.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brittainy Baker of Venice, California, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to manufacture and distribute anabolic steroids from December 2011 to February 2016.

Prosecutors say the defendants ran an Internet-based company called Power Trip, which sold anabolic steroids to athletes, minors and other U.S. customers.

Thirty-two-year-old Aaron Schweidler of Smithfield, North Carolina, has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role.