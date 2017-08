× 1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash on I-44 at Antire

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident early Friday morning along Interstate 44. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., officers received a call for a rollover wreck on westbound I-44 near Antire Road.

The three people in the car were rushed to the hospital, where one of them died.

So far it’s unclear what led to the accident.