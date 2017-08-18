Celebrate ‘National Potato Day’ with Hwy 61 Roadhouse & Kitchen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _August 19 is National Potato Day! Bill Kunz, owner of Hwy 61 Roadhouse & Kitchen, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to talk about the fun.
His staff will be fixing Brabant Potatoes. Brabant Potatoes are Hwy 61`s twist on the New Orleans classic, fried hash browns tossed with onion, celery and green peppers which have been sautéed in Cajun butter, then loaded up with cheese sauce, sour cream and scallions.
Hwy 61 is celebrating by offering Double Rewards Points when patrons order either Roadhouse Fries or Roadhouse Skins on August 19. They have locations is Memphis, New Orleans and Webster Groves.
National Potato Day
Hwy 61 Roadhouse & Kitchen
34 S. Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves, 63119
Saturday, August 19
All Day
To learn more visit: http://hwy61roadhouse.com/