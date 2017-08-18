Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…AUGUST 19-20, 2017:
.
My Fall forecast for STL…Thursday…August 24th on Fox 2 at 9pm
.
High pressure in control…a pretty nice day on Saturday…partly to mostly sunny and 88 for the high…nice Saturday night…comfortable humidity. Sunday…the southerly flow returns…so a little warmer and more humid especially in the afternoon…90 for the high
.
Dave Murray’s eclipse forecast…Monday
.
Partly sunny…a mix of high clouds and some cumulus clouds…not perfect but okay…hot and humid
St. Louis: Partly sunny…hot and humid…92
Columbia, Mo: More clouds than sun…90
St. Genevieve: Partly sunny…hot and humid…90
Carbondale: Partly to mostly sunny hot and humid…90
.
Not perfect but okay…look for scattered rain and storms on Tuesday and into Tuesday night…cooler Wednesday and the rest of the week