FESTUS, Mo. - The Great American Eclipse isn’t until Monday, but the celebration has already begun in the St. Louis region.

Dozens of people gathered at West City Park in Festus for some food, visit some vendors, and hear some live music from Retro Boogey Band. The band played classic tunes from all genres of music.

Missouri Firepit has a stand in the park and is serving everything from ribs, brisket, and BBQ chicken.

This is just the first of a weekend full of events.

