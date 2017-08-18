IDOT closing WB I-270 from Route 3 to I/55/70/270

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Il. _The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to close westbound I-270 this weekend from Route 3 to the I-55/70/270 interchange near Troy, Illinois, weather permitting. Crews will make pavement repairs.

They did the same work in the eastbound lanes last weekend.

The closures are set to start at 9 p.m. Friday, August 18 and should re-open by 5 a.m. Monday, August 21.

IDOT is also closing busy eastbound Interstate 55/70 this weekend to make bridge and pavement repairs. The closure is from the I-55/70/64 interchange to I-255.

That work also starts at 9 p.m. tonight. The detour is I-255 to I-64.

The highway is expected to re-open by 5 a.m. Monday.