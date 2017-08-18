× January trial date in shooting death of Ferguson girl

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ The man accused of fatally shooting a 9-year-old Ferguson, Missouri, girl two years ago will go to trial in January.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County Circuit Judge Stanley Wallach has set a Jan. 22 trial date for 23-year-old De’Eris Brown. He is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the Aug. 18, 2015, death of Jamyla Bolden.

Police say Brown fired shots into Jamyla’s home, killing her as she was doing homework on her mother’s bed. Jamyla’s mother, Kendrick Henderson, was wounded.

Police have said the mother and child were not the intended targets.

Brown has been jailed on $750,000 cash-only bail since he was charged less than two weeks after the shooting.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch