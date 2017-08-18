ST. LOUIS, MO — Jonny Wade was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor at 7-years-old. Despite numerous painful surgeries, radiation and hospitalization, he passed away a year later.
To keep his legacy alive his family has a foundation to fight childhood cancer. Jonny's mom, Kim Wade is the president of the Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation. They are helping to fund research for treatments and cures.
Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Gala
6:00pm September 9th
Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch
Regency Ballroom
315 Chestnut St.
Downtown St. Louis
More information: www.Kidsshouldnthavecancer.org