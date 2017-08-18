× Margie’s Money Saver: Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Get your Slurpee on with Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven, today and tomorrow. Just grab your favorite container and stop by any participating 7-Eleven store from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and fill it up with your favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.50.

Before you search for the inflatable pool or bucket, there are a couple of rules. It must fit upright through the 10-inch cutout in stores. It needs to be safe for food and should be water right.

One cup per person.

To learn more visit: https://www.7-eleven.com/slurpee/byocday