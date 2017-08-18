× Men sue Illinois village, police in officer’s staged suicide

FOX LAKE, Ill. (AP) – Two men are suing a northern Illinois village and members of its police department, saying they were arrested falsely in connection with an officer’s 2015 shooting death, which was later declared a suicide.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the lawsuit was filed in federal court Thursday on behalf of Miguel Gonzalez and Hector Ramos.

Gonzalez and Ramos say they were in Colorado when they saw officers surrounding their rented home on the news shortly after the death of Lt. Joe Gliniewicz on Sept. 1, 2015.

Gliniewicz was found dead after calling in a report that he saw three suspicious subjects at an abandoned concrete plant in Fox Lake. Investigators say Gliniewicz staged his death to look like he was killed in the line of duty in hopes of hiding his crimes.

