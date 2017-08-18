× Mid-America Airport getting $625,000 in upgrades

ST. LOUIS, MO — Mid-America Airport is about to get some upgrades. The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the St. Clair County Public Building Commission approved roughly $625,000 worth of work at the airport`s passenger terminal in Mascoutah.

Crews will upgrade the public address system, lighting controls, and air conditioning systems as well as replace a vestibule roof, doors and windows.

The federal aviation administration is picking up 90 percent of the project cost with local dollars paying for the rest of the work.