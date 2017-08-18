The State’s argument about why a former St. Louis police officer is guilty of murder

ST. LOUIS, MO — The judge who will decide the fate of former officer Jason Stockley now has a written pleading from the prosecution. The judge had asked for pleadings from both sides to be due Friday. The following 10 page argument was filed just before 5pm. It lays out the entire case involving the fatal 2011 police shooting from the prosecution’s perspective.

The defense’s version was not filed as of the close of business. FOX 2 will publish the pleading from Stockley’s defense when it becomes available.

Jason Stockley is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the December 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Charges were filed last year. Then-Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce cited unspecified new evidence.

Smith was shot following a police chase during a drug investigation. The bench trial started earlier this August.

The trial is the latest of several across the U.S.involving the fatal police shootings of black men. Officers were acquitted in recent trials in Minnesota and Oklahoma. Another Oklahoma cased in early July ended in a hung jury.

