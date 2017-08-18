Parents upset after photo surfaces showing daughter duct taped to chair at daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Parents Elysha Brooks and Christian Evans say they were contacted by the Department of Children and Family services that appeared to show their four-year-old daughter tied to a chair with duct tape while at daycare. Now, they're demanding answers.

"I'm looking at a picture of my daughter duct taped to a chair and her facial expression -- I can just imagine how she felt" Brooks said.

Brooks says she didn't know anything was wrong or that a incident had occurred until she was contacted by the DCFS hotline. Brooks believes the picture was taken while her daughter was a student at the Little Learners of Florissant daycare on Charbonier Road.

"She sent me a picture of my daughter taped to a chair so I'm like woah woah woa... I'm at work like that's crazy" Brooks said.

Brooks says the daucare never alerted her or her family that something was wrong, but now they are on a mission to find out what happened.

"I won't be happy until that daycare is shut down for one and this person that did this to my child, whoever it is either- it's not an either- she needs to be in jail," said Evans.

Fox 2 reached out multiple times during and after business hours for their response to this story and the allegations that one of their employees is responsible. We have not heard back.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents say something needs to be done and soon.

"Seeing your child duct taped to a chair, seeing the anxiety, seeing how scared your kid is, knowing for one that you're not there to protect them and knowing for two that you have people around that would stoop to that level, to even hurt your child, puts you in a crazy mind state," Evans said.

Brooks has this warning for other families.

"Know the teachers, know every teacher; make sure they're reporting these incidents. If they're telling you this happened to your kid, make sure they're writing this stuff down," she said.

"Double-check on these day cares before you go to them because I thought my daughter was safe. I thought my daughter was safe all this time," Brooks said.

Fox 2 also reached out to the Department of Social Services for comment. They responded with the statement: