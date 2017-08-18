Song of the Day – Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Rev your engines! The inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline is Saturday, August 26th at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art Karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, August 18th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER BELOW!