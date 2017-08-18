St. Charles County parks eclipse viewing

Skywatchers Friday were picking up eclipse packets at St. Charles County parks, which includes a pair of solar eclipse glasses, a parking pass, and information sheets. They can purchase commemorative tee shirts for $10.
St. Charles County Parks and Recreation marketing coordinator Nancy Lee Gomer said people began registering in January.
"As far as Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois; those are the ones that I do know of that registered early on," she said.
The "Total Eclipse in the Park" celebration is at three St. Charles County parks: Klondike Park near Augusta, Broemmelsiek Park near Defiance, and Quail Ridge Park near Wentzville. Gates will open at 9 a.m. at each park with music, food, and even a live video feed of the eclipse moving across the country.
"We'll have a NASA feed that's going to be appearing on a 65-inch television and I'm almost confident the guests are going to use that for a selfie station," Gomer said.
Jim Twellman, executive director of the Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri, will be at Klondike Park with a special filtered telescope that will be available to the public for viewing.