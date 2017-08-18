Suspicious fire damages auto repair shop in Sherman Park neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _An overnight fire heavily damaged an auto repair shop in St. Louis' Academy/ Sherman Park neighborhood. Investigators say the cause of the fire is suspicious. The fire started just before midnight at FDS Auto Service and Sales on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at Academy.

There was heavy smoke and three cars were burning inside.

A witness told investigators and the store owner she saw two men set the fire. The owner has been in business there for only 11 months.

He plans to re-open and add more security cameras.