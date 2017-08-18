The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It's Friday and time to check in with St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic, Kevin Johnson. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with who's coming to town!
Shania Twain`s NOW tour, June 13, Scottrade Center
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26, Scottrade Center, two shows, celebrating Paul McNeill, died in April
Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Oct. 28, Fox Theatre
The Devil Makes Three, Oct. 28, the Pageant
Seven Lions, Nov. 22, the Pageant
The Urge, Nov. 18, the Pageant
Marquise Knox, Sept. 29, Delmar Hall
Korn, Sept. 30, sold out, the Pageant
Ben Vereen, Sept. 17, canceled, Sheldon concert hall
I Love the 90s, canceled, Sept. 15, Family Arena, TLC, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Biz Markie
Lady Antebellum, Friday, HCA, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young
Finesse Mitchell, Friday-Saturday, Helium Comedy Club
Lee DeWyze, Friday, the Monocle
MOFO Craft and Beer Fest with Story of the Year, P.O.D., Unwritten Law, Lucky Boys Confusion, Saturday, Jefferson Barracks
Back to the 80s, Saturday, Family Arena, Howard Jones, the English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Katrina, and Annabella (from Bow Wow Wow),