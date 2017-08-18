The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It's Friday and time to check in with St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic, Kevin Johnson. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with who's coming to town!

Shania Twain`s NOW tour, June 13, Scottrade Center

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26, Scottrade Center, two shows, celebrating Paul McNeill, died in April

Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Oct. 28, Fox Theatre

The Devil Makes Three, Oct. 28, the Pageant

Seven Lions, Nov. 22, the Pageant

The Urge, Nov. 18, the Pageant

Marquise Knox, Sept. 29, Delmar Hall

Korn, Sept. 30, sold out, the Pageant

Ben Vereen, Sept. 17, canceled, Sheldon concert hall

I Love the 90s, canceled, Sept. 15, Family Arena, TLC, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Biz Markie

Lady Antebellum, Friday, HCA, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young

Finesse Mitchell, Friday-Saturday, Helium Comedy Club

Lee DeWyze, Friday, the Monocle

MOFO Craft and Beer Fest with Story of the Year, P.O.D., Unwritten Law, Lucky Boys Confusion, Saturday, Jefferson Barracks

Back to the 80s, Saturday, Family Arena, Howard Jones, the English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Katrina, and Annabella (from Bow Wow Wow),