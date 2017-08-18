× Trump approves plan to create independent cyber command

WASHINGTON (AP) _ President Donald Trump has approved a Pentagon plan to create an independent cyber command to beef up cyberwar operations against the Islamic State group and other foes.

The announcement Friday means that U.S. Cyber Command may eventually be split off from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency.

For now, Trump has agreed to raise the stature of Cyber Command within the military and give it more autonomy.

The plan had been languishing since last year when then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter sent a proposal to President Barack Obama to make Cyber Command an independent headquarters and break it away from the NSA. Making cyber an independent command will put the fight in digital space on the same footing as more traditional realms on land, air and sea.