Wainwright to the DL, Cardinals recall Mike Mayers from Memphis

Posted 3:38 pm, August 18, 2017, by , Updated at 03:41PM, August 18, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO - JULY 8: Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the New York Mets in the second inning at Busch Stadium on July 8, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PA- The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow impingement. Right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers has been recalled from Triple A Memphis. He will be in uniform for Friday’s game against the Pirates.

In July, Wainwright, 35, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with mid-back tightness.  He returned to the line up on August 6.

Myers, 25, will appear on the Cardinals Major League roster for the third time this season, also getting recalled on June 25 and July 26. Mayers wears uniform No. 59.

Related stories