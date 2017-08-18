× Wainwright to the DL, Cardinals recall Mike Mayers from Memphis

PITTSBURGH, PA- The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow impingement. Right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers has been recalled from Triple A Memphis. He will be in uniform for Friday’s game against the Pirates.

In July, Wainwright, 35, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with mid-back tightness. He returned to the line up on August 6.

Myers, 25, will appear on the Cardinals Major League roster for the third time this season, also getting recalled on June 25 and July 26. Mayers wears uniform No. 59.