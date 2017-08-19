× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, August 18, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, August 18, 2017.

Segment One features highlights of the following high school football games:

Ladue at Fort Zumwalt North

Eureka at Fort Zumwalt West

Kirkwood at Chaminade

Hazelwood Central at DeSmet Jesuit

Howell Central at Fort Zumwalt East

Parkway North at Parkway Central

Parkway South at Parkway West

Troy at Fort Zumwalt South

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone has highlights of these high school football games:

John Burroughs at St. Dominic

Principia at Lutheran St. Charles

Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and local prep analyst Earl Austin Jr. also previewed local Illinois high school football for this coming season.

They kick off next weekend.