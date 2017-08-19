× Cardinals Nearly Blow Big Lead, Hang on to Beat Pirates 11-10

After building an 11-3 lead, the St. Louis Cardinals, nearly blew it, but held for an 11-10 triumph over the Pirates on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Tommy Pham, Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong all homered to build the 11-3 cushion. After starter Carlos Martinez left the game having pitched seven innings and allowing three runs, the bullpen nearly coughed up an eight run lead. Mike Mayers couldn’t get through an inning, allowing five runs, four earned. Matt Bowman also struggled, allowing two runs in a third of an inning. Finally Seung Hwan Oh struck out the Pirates Elias Diaz with the bases loaded to end the game.

Martinez got the win to raise his season record to 10-9. Oh got the save, his 19th of the season.

The win keeps the Cards a game and a half back of the Central Division leading Cubs. They beat the Blue Jays 7-4 on Friday.