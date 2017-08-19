× Former Missouri school bus driver sentenced for child porn

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A former school bus driver in eastern Missouri has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say 64-year-old Oscar Steinmetz, of Maryland Heights was sentenced Friday. He also was ordered to pay $69,000 in restitution to his victim for counseling and $10,000 in fines.

Steinmetz also must forfeit his Maryland Heights home and comic book/figurine collection.

He was convicted in May. Prosecutors say Steinmetz took sexually explicit photos of a girl, and also sexually molested and sodomized her. Authorities found child pornography in his home after she reported him to authorities.

Steinmetz began working for the Pattonville School District in August 2014, more than a decade after the molestation occurred. He was fired in April 2016.