× Missouri child abuse hotline now accepts out-of-state calls

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s child abuse hotline now accepts out-of-state calls.

First lady Sheena Greitens said she learned that wasn’t previously the case when reviewing a report from 2014. When she tested the hotline using an out-of-state number, it didn’t go through. So she called the governor’s office, where someone contacted the Social Services Department. The agency promised to fix the problem, and out-of-state callers can now use the hotline.

National child advocacy organization Childhelp says Nevada now is the only state with a statewide hotline number that doesn’t accept out-of-state calls. However, 10 other states do not have statewide hotlines.

Nevada Division of Child and Family Services systems advocate Karla Delgado says people with out-of-state numbers find alternatives to report potential abuse.