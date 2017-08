Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Operation Clean Stream is one of the country's largest and longest running river restoration projects and 2017 marks the 50th anniversary! The fourth weekend of every August, event volunteers help to restore the Meramec River and its tributaries.

Operation Clean Stream is looking for volunteers that have canoes and kayaks to join a team on the river, as well as citizens to walk the banks and clean up the parks along the Meramec.

For more information, visit: www.openspacestl.org/ocs