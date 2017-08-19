Playhouse @ Westport Plaza 2017-2018 lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Emery Entertainment, Inc. has announced their 2017-2018 lineup being presented at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza. Fan favorites, Off-Broadway comedies, and a brand new Artists Lounge Live Series make up the exciting theatrical season at one of St. Louis’ most intimate venues.

Tickets go on sale Saturday morning at 10am. To purchase tickets, visit: www.metrotix.com

For more information on the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza, visit: www.PlayhouseAtWestport.com

Here's a list of the shows and dates for this season:

“Shotspeare” October 5-7, 2017, All seats: $55

Back by popular demand, Shotspeare returns to the Playhouse stage to treat audiences to inebriated reenactments as a cast of five actors attempt to bring to life Romeo & Juliet, all whilst becoming increasingly intoxicated. Better than any high school English class, guests can expect an evening affair with a copious amount of booze, and an entire work of Shakespeare, all in an hour. This highly interactive show encourages audience members to join the fun throughout the performance. For more information, visit www.shotspeare.com.

“Defending the Caveman” October 10-29, 2017, All seats: $60

Defending the Caveman, the longest running solo show in Broadway history, is a hilariously insightful play about the ways men and women relate. This prehistoric look at the battle of the sexes is full of wonderful scenarios that celebrate the differences between men and women, making it a perfect entertainment option for couples. The show has also been seen and recommended by thousands of marriage and family therapists and counselors for its humorous look at the inherent differences between the sexes. For more information, please visit www.DefendingTheCaveman.com.

“Elvis: My Way” November 2-5, 2017, All seats: $60

Awarded the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist honor by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Brandon Bennett has been performing as Elvis for over 16 years. Appearing in numerous TV specials and even performing as Elvis in the Tony Award-winning musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” Bennett is the next best thing to seeing the real King of Rock and Roll! For more information on Elvis My Way, visit www.artistsloungelive.com.

“Disenchanted” November 7-12, 2017, All seats: $65

Gone are the days of poisoned apples and glass slippers – the original storybook heroines have come back to life to set the record straight! These royal renegades have tossed off their tiaras to bring their hilariously subversive, not-for-the-kiddies musical to St. Louis for a second time after a successful one-week run earlier this year. Disenchanted is the perfect girls’ night out! For more information, visit www.disenchantedmusical.com.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold” November 24-December 3, 2017, All seats: $50

It's CSI: Bethlehem in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages - whatever happened to the Magi's gold? (We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri - they were in a barn after all.) Retelling the story of the nativity as only Sister can, this hilarious production is a must-see for the holiday season. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any other!

“An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas” December 7-17, 2017, All seats: $60

The multi-talented Evan Tyrone Martin, warmly resonates the velvety vocal style of musical legend Nat King Cole in An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas. Martin intimately relates Cole’s musical journey: from his upbringing in the Chicago church, to shuffling along the jazz scene, to his emergence as a popular music icon. Classic tunes include “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” “L-O-V-E,” “Smile” and of course holiday favorites. For more information, visit www.artistsloungelive.com.

“Oddville” December 27-30, 2017, All seats: $50

Hysterically indescribable, Oddville is a unique piece of brilliant modern theater jammed with ingenious props, amplified physical comedy, complex multi-media imagery and a cool nostalgic score. It’s a love story with limited words, but plenty of heart that connects your imagination to your funny bone with fits of laughter. A love story wrapped in clever wit and irresistible charm, Oddville is an unforgettable evening of modern theater that will leave you laughing, thinking and wondering, “How on earth did he pull that off?” www.daveshirley.com/oddville

“Menopause the Musical” January 9-March 31, 2018, All seats: $68

Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Now celebrating 14 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a grassroots movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead. Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing unmistakable similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. For more information, visit www.menopausethemusical.com.

“Judy Garland: Come Rain or Come Shine” April 12-15, 2018, All seats: $60

Chicago Tribune calls her “Magnificent. The best Judy Garland Chicago ever saw. Barring the real one.” Chicago Sun-Times exclaims, “Phenomenal. Angela Ingersoll was born to play Judy Garland. Ingersoll’s tour de force performance might well leave you believing you’ve encountered the ghost of the beloved film star.” Award-winning dynamo Angela Ingersoll (End of the Rainbow) superbly captures the emotional and vocal power of Judy Garland live in concert. With her great big voice and naturally winning humor, Ingersoll soars in this loving homage. Iconic songs include “Over the Rainbow,” “Get Happy,” and “The Man That Got Away.” For more information, visit www.artistsloungelive.com.

“A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” April 17-May 6, 2018, All seats: $65

The hit musical A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline is America’s favorite Patsy Cline tribute starring Julie Johnson. This happy, loving tribute to country music’s most enduring superstar traces the legendary singer’s rise from her hometown in Winchester, Virginia to the Grand Ole Opry, Las Vegas and Carnegie Hall. Patsy Cline defined the term “crossover hit” by dominating country, blues, pop and gospel charts simultaneously in the 1950s and early ‘60s. Featuring 21 of Patsy’s greatest hits including “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “Sweet Dreams,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Crazy,” “She’s Got You,” “Seven Lonely Days” and the title song, “A Closer Walk with Thee.” For more information, visit www.acloserwalkwithpatsycline.com.

“An Evening with C.S. Lewis” May 17-20, 2018, All seats: $50

The year is 1963 and the famous British author C.S. Lewis is hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. They are about to experience a captivating evening with a man whose engaging conversation and spontaneous humor made him one of the great raconteurs of his day. Seated in his living room and in front of a warm fire he recalls the people and events that inspired his thought and shaped his life; of his friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien; why he nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles; how he came to embrace Christianity and of the American woman who turned his life upside down. Described by critics as ‘Extraordinary!’ and ‘A Must See!’ An Evening with CS Lewis has proved again and again to be an enthralling theatrical experience and one which has led many thousands to discover (or rediscover) the continuing impact of a man whose collected works made him one of the literary giants of the 20th Century. For more information, visit www.aneveningwithcslewis.com.