St. Louis Circuit Attorney meets with family of Vietnamese immigrant beaten nearly to death

ST. LOUIS – A new development in the controversy surrounding the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's decision to drop charges against a suspect accused of beating Vietnamese immigrant Huan Le.

Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner sat down with the family of Huan Le at their home Friday.

Gardner has come under sharp criticism from the family for not meeting with them before announcing the she was dropping charges against the suspect just four days before the case was supposed to go to trial.

I also pressed Gardner on not meeting with the family in my interview with her on Tuesday.

But while she met with the family she’s not backing off her decision to drop the charges in the case.

She says a witness turned out not to be as good as they thought. She said her office looked at the evidence and didn't even have enough to make the robbery charge stick and so the decision was made to drop the case.

The family says they're pleased that the Circuit Attorney made time to meet with them. But they are still concerned over the decision to drop charges.

