ST. LOUIS - The pinhole viewer method is a great option if you're nervous about using eclipse glasses or can't find a pair. A few ways to make pinhole viewers includes using cards, poster tubes, or a tissue box.

The St. Louis Science Center is hosting a viewing party of the partial eclipse at the James S. McDonnell Planetarium on August 21st.

For more information, visit: www.slsc.org/eclipse