Tourist starting to flow into the St. Louis area for the eclipse

ST. LOUIS, MO - The countdown is on and the Great American Eclipse is just two days away. Parts of the St. Louis area will see a total eclipse, while others will see a partial eclipse. Thousands of people have already started coming to Missouri from all over the country. The St. Louis Science Center is preparing for the historic once in a life time even

The science center would like for people to attend the in the Scifest: Eclipsed. The two-day event is a build up to the eclipse which has not occurred in the St. Louis area since 1442.

Visitors can learn from astronomy and aerospace experts and enjoy fun activities. If your one of the first 100 attendees to visit the SciFest info table in the main lobby on either Saturday or Sunday will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses.

Attend a Live Sky: Eclipse show for a special introduction by Bobby Watkins, Director of NASA’s Human Exploration Development and Operations Office. Learn how weather can affect viewing astronomical events and discover how you can stay safe during your time outside waiting for the total solar eclipse.

On Monday August 21, 2017, a solar eclipse will travel across the United States and it's considered one of the biggest events of the decade, which also shaping up to be one of the biggest tourism events ever.