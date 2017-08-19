Washington Avenue celebrates revitalization with a festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Dozens of people are in downtown St. Louis 0celebrating local artists for the annual Rise Up Festival.

The festival is being held on Washington Avenue to celebrating the revitalization of the area.

The festival is being held between 16th street and 18th street, where painters, musicians and food is available for party goers.

An added bonus to the event, is that all of the vendors are local.

The event is for people of all ages, with young people playing games and getting face paintings.

The event is free and open to everyone.