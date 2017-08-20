Arts Pop: A look back at Muny history as it gears up for 100th season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - In 1919, the Municipal Opera of St. Louis debuted with a performance of Robin Hood. “The Muny” as is was quickly called has been entertaining St. Louis ever since. In 2018, the Forest Park staple will celebrate its 100th season. With its giant stage and nearly 11,000 seats, the Muny is the biggest and oldest musical-theater venue in the country.

Over the next ten months, our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch will take a look back at the history of the Muny, decade by decade. This week, theatre critic Judith Newmark also gives the back story on Dennis Reagan, the current President and CEO of the Muny who started on the theatre's grounds crew…50 years ago!

The shows for the Muny’s 2018 season are expected to be announced October 12, 2017.

The Missouri History Museum is also planning a special exhibit on the Muny’s 100 years.