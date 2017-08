Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Firehouse Subs H20 to Heroes campaign was a big success in St. Louis and across the country. Firehouse helps support first responders and have raised over 28 million dollars nationwide. Locally, over 800 thousand dollars have been raised, and this money is being used to support local fire departments.

For more information on how you can support Firehouse Subs, visit: www.firehousesubs.com