Hancock & Kelley: The challenges Trump faces on getting legislation passed

ST. LOUIS — This week on Hancock and Kelley, a wide ranging discussion about local and national politics. President Trump campaigned on getting to work for the American people, yet he has failed to get any meaningful legislation across his desk. The two political pundits will discuss his changes for success in getting laws passed when he keep alienating people from his own party. The panel will also discuss the comments of Missouri State Senator Maria Chapelle-Nadal about her hopes for the assassination of President Trump.