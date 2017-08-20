ST. LOUIS — This week on Hancock and Kelley, a wide ranging discussion about local and national politics. President Trump campaigned on getting to work for the American people, yet he has failed to get any meaningful legislation across his desk. The two political pundits will discuss his changes for success in getting laws passed when he keep alienating people from his own party. The panel will also discuss the comments of Missouri State Senator Maria Chapelle-Nadal about her hopes for the assassination of President Trump.
Hancock & Kelley: The challenges Trump faces on getting legislation passed
-
Hancock & Kelley: Comey testimony, Confederate monument removal, MO special legislative session
-
Hancock & Kelley: Trump meets Putin, Illinois gets a budget
-
Hancock & Kelley: Trump Tweet barrage, health care, Democrats look to unseat Wagner
-
Hancock and Kelley: Trump, the race for Missouri’s senate seat and Prop P
-
Chappelle-Nadal defiant in calls to resign over Trump assassination post
-
-
Hancock & Kelley: Healthcare vote, Stephen Colbert comments, Missouri gun laws
-
Trump on North Korea: Maybe ‘fire and fury’ comment ‘wasn’t tough enough’
-
Trump spars with North Korea, Russia, and Republicans
-
Hancock and Kelley – Trouble at the White House and Obamacare
-
Hancock & Kelley: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Greitens, Repeal of the Affordable Care Act
-
-
The 39 most eyebrow-raising Donald Trump quotes on Thursday alone
-
Hancock & Kelley: Trump and Twitter, Paris Climate agreement, Jared Kushner, Eric Greitens
-
Coats takes center stage with new questions of Trump interference