HERCULANEUM, MO- After years of planning in many communities, the countdown to Monday's total solar eclipse is down to just a few mere hours. In this Jefferson County community, all that's left is the weekend of festivities leading up to Monday afternoon's glimpse to the sky.

A day full of activities at Herculaneum City Park wrapped up at 10pm Sunday, highlighted by a fireworks show.

Events in the city pick up again at 9 a.m. Monday at the High School.