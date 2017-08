× Homicide units investigating Northwoods scene

NORTHWOODS, MO- St. Louis County’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons have joined the Northwoods Police department in investigating a homicide case there Sunday.

Authorities said the scene is on the 4700 block of Jordan Street, but aren’t releasing much information beyond the fact that a deceased male victim was found inside a home there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis County Police or CrimeStoppers (1-866-371-TIPS).