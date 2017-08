Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Piccione Pastry is teaming up with the STL Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Foundation. The foundation's goal is to double the survival rate by the year 2020 and to raise awareness and hope. From August 22nd to the 27th, 10% of all sales at Piccione Pastry will go to the foundation.

For more information, visit: www.piccionepastry.com