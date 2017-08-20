Planetarium packed as solar eclipse excitement builds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- The manager of the St. Louis Science Center’s James S. McDonnell Planetarium does not recall a morning as busy as the one she saw Sunday. A long line of visitors formed outside the doors before the museum ever opened.

Many of the visitors were hoping to receive protective glasses so they can safely view the total solar eclipse Monday. The St. Louis Science Center gave away approximately 100 pairs which were gone in a matter of a few minutes.

Riley Duvernell and his family traveled all the way from Wisconsin.

“It’s a once in a life thing,” he said.

“It’s just amazing how everybody is so excited,” said Planetarium Visitor Marlene Oliver.

It’s an especially exciting time for those living in the path of totality.

“The fact that it is right over St. Louis is really cool,” said south St. Louis County resident Jordan Putillo.

“It’s just educational. It’s exciting and it’s all about the science,” said Aleta Rhone-Williams. “I’m just looking forward to it.”

Many of the visitors hope the clouds will clear by Monday. Some say there’s hope.

“I know that in the 70’s in Helena, Montana they had clouds all day but when totality happened things started changing in the atmosphere and getting a little cooler,” said Anna Green, James S. McDonnell Planetarium manager. “All of a sudden the clouds parted and they saw the corona.”

Green encourages everyone to head to a spot in the path of totality. The St. Louis Science Center is not in that path but promises to offer fun and safe ways to view a partial eclipse for anyone interested.