Post Scripts – Politics and race in this week’s headlines

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts, it's a panel discussion on politics and race. Host John Brown discusses President Trump's recent comments about the violence in Charlottesville with Christopher Ave, the National and Political Editor at the St. Louis Post Dispatch. They are joined by Washington DC Bureau Chief Chuck Raasch to see how politicians from both sides of the aisle are reaction to the controversy. Aisha Sultan, a columnist at the Post Dispatch, joins the show to discuss how race issues play such a big part in our national dialogue in politics.

Also this week, Fox 2 Chief Meteorologist Dave Murray will discuss the scientific aspect of the Great American Eclipse.