Southwest Airlines Preps for flight along path of Solar Eclipse

DENVER, CO- While people in the St. Louis region are getting ready to witness Monday's Solar Eclipse from the ground, some St. Louisans are going to fly along the path of the historic event.

As many as five Southwest Arlines flights are promising to take passengers in the air during the rare event. Those on board will get free solar glasses and "cosmic cocktails" along with the traditional peanuts or pretzels. One of the flights from Denver will land in St. Louis near the height of the totality on Monday.