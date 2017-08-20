× St. Louis pastor works outside for prayer requests

ST. LOUIS – Pastor Henry Price of St. Louis is ready to take your prayer request, and you don’t have to step foot inside a church to do it.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Price stands on the corner outside his church in a crime-ridden neighborhood of north St. Louis each morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. He uses a hand-held microphone and a tambourine to reach out to passers-by.

A box on a small stand holds prayer requests dropped in by people from all walks of life. Gospel music plays from his Zion Temple of the Church of God in Christ’s open door.

The street-corner outreach has been going on for two years after Price decided he needed to do something to help address the neighborhood’s crime problem.