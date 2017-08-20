YOU PAID FOR IT: Venice School Board approves conference spending despite budget crunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VENICE, IL- Board members in a Metro East School District are getting gready to hit the road on taxpayers dime. It's a tiny school district with about 100 kids, one building, a six figure administrator, and money for trips. Last year, the Venice School district spent $20,000 sending board members and staff to the Chicago School Board Conference. This past April, the Board had decided not to send anyone this year because of a budget crunch that forced layoffs.

But that soon went out the window.

Despite misgivings by some, the majority of the Board voted to put the trip back on the table. Four board members and staff are going. Right now, no one is sure of the final tab for taxpayers.