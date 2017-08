Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. – The Great American Eclipse brought people from around the world to the Missouri and Illinois region. One of the best places to see the totality of Monday’s eclipse was in Jefferson County.

The out of town license plates helped tell this story. Twenty-six members of one family from around the world all found their way to Festus, Missouri. A trip that had been planned five years ago for an eclipse not seen in this area since about 500 years ago.

And an amateur astronomer from Wisconsin watched the eclipse with a telescope he made when he was just 15 years old.