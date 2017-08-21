Hospitals, emergency management prep for eclipse

LIVE Video: Solar eclipse across the United States
Posted 11:06 am, August 21, 2017

ST. LOUIS (AP) _Hospitals and emergency management agencies are preparing for a total solar eclipse to blot out the sun.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that some hospital systems in the St. Louis area are activating their emergency response plans, increasing staff including eye experts.

For the past month, agencies and health providers have been working together to make sure they’re prepared to respond to any situation that may arise.

Nick Gragnani is director of St. Louis Area Regional Response System, a regional group that coordinates planning and communication for large-scale events and disasters. He says that, “Everybody is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”

St. Louis University Hospital is prepared to increase staff by as much as 25 percent.